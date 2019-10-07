Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 397,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,736. The company has a market capitalization of $930.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after buying an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

