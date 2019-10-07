Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 574,221 Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 574,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Sprint accounts for about 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Sprint by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,279,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,085 shares of company stock worth $2,588,693. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

