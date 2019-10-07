Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 729 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

HON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.54. 157,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

