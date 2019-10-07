Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $134,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

STZ stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.85. 126,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

