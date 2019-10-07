Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $206,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $53.92. 488,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.