Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 214,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Crescent Point Energy accounts for 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $21,770,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,849 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,300 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,305,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,435 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 288,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,675. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

