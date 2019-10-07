Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Allergan makes up approximately 2.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Allergan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after buying an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allergan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after buying an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.03. 152,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

