Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.83. 9,029,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,979,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

