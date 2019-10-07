Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company.

Shares of CYOU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

