Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 14,136,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,162. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

