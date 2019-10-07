Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

CHKP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.91. 686,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,645,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 235,278 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

