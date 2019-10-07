Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.77.

CC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 2,176,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,790 shares of company stock worth $799,332 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

