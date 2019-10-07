Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,719. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

