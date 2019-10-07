Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.83 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $16.83 million and $3.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,996,515 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

