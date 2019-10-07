Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 1,171,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,395. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.