Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.68, 6,127 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur bought 2,234,700 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,011,230.00. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak bought 558,597 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. Corporate insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.