Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

CIVB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

