Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.22.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,792.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 357.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 565,405 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 67,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 928,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

