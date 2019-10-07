CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 6,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 571.17, a quick ratio of 571.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $384.06 million and a PE ratio of 3.88.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $67.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CNFinance worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

