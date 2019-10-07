Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cobalt 27 Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,192. Cobalt 27 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97.

About Cobalt 27 Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

