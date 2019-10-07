Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,421. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

