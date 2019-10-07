Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.99

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.99. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 52,524 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,717 shares of company stock worth $420,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.