Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) & Brookfield Property Reit (NYSE:BPR) Financial Review

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -269.57% 1.74% 0.57% Brookfield Property Reit 227.31% 192.63% 19.84%

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 15.43 -$168.50 million $0.70 19.81 Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.69 $4.09 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

