ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $283.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,569,717,515 coins and its circulating supply is 11,528,675,688 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

