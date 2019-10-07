Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $93.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

