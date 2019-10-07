Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,267.49

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,267.49 and traded as high as $1,262.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,233.00, with a volume of 72,923 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Computacenter to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,337.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,267.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

