CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNMD. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 257,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,058,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 142.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 322,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $24,934,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CONMED by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CONMED by 346.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

