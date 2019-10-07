ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 528,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,681. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

