Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $37.74. 10,696,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,109,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

