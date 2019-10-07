CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CTK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 46,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.