Covesting One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,946.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $41,946.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

