Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 411,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,393. The firm has a market cap of $977.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $14,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

