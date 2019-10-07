Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.93 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

