Cred Price Reaches $0.0101 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bibox and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $6.11 million and $409,857.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00194496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01027821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

