Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

BAP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.03. 247,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.17. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $199.83 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

