Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P Buys 19,438 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,239.24.

Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 18,120 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $108,538.80.

On Thursday, September 12th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 51,481 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,926.89.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,215. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.55.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

