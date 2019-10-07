CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.21

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.21 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 15682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

