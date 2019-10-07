Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $748,518.40 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $748,518.40.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,789. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Compass Point began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.