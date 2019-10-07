CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Hits $340,087.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX and HitBTC. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $340,087.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

