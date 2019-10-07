Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $738.69

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $738.69 and traded as low as $826.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $830.00, with a volume of 178,290 shares changing hands.

DMGT has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 758.80 ($9.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 738.69.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 135,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £1,045,921.80 ($1,366,682.09). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £52,269.28 ($68,299.07).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

