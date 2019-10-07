Daniel R. Henry Sells 132,020 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,505,028.00.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $549.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.90. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

