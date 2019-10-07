Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $12,936.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004286 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,175,313 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

