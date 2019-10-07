DEEX (DEEX) Reaches Market Cap of $466,123.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $466,123.00 and $12,978.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005508 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 208.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000381 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

