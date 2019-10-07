Denarius (D) Achieves Market Cap of $457,380.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market cap of $457,380.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,395,865 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

