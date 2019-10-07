Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.19. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,969,195 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

