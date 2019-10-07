Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 198.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

