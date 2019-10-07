Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.52.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. 1,243,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,177. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

