Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.89. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.