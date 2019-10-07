Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $863,789.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01024826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,615,307 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

