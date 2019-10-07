Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

DPLO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 509,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,089. The stock has a market cap of $370.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

